Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters tackled a blaze at a row of garages in Freston Gardens, Southgate.

A range of single garages and a double garage were badly damaged by fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade was called at 1652 and the blaze was under control by 1835. Fire crews from Southgate, Barnet, Enfield, Hornsey, Edmonton and Mill Hill stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by London Fire Brigade and the Metropolitan Police.