Would you usually be in Cyprus at this time of year? We would too! If you’re missing traditional Greek food like us, then check out the Greek Deli 2 U website to enjoy some authentic Cypriot treats from your own home! From tasty olive pies to traditional rusk rolls, they’ve got everything covered!

Don’t miss their BUY ONE GET ONE FREE offer on your favourite Cypriot essentials, shop online now for a speedy delivery straight to your door this week!

Local customers can also Click and Collect, with orders ready for same day collection from the Greek Deli 2 U warehouse in Potters Bar.

With over 600 Greek and Cypriot products to choose from, we are sure there will be something for everyone. Follow them on Instagram and Facebook @greekdeli2u and subscribe to their mailing list to be the first to know about all their special offers and latest products.

www.greekdeli2u.co.uk