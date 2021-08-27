Olympiacos has moved up into the group stage of the Europa League after a close 2-2 draw against Slovan Bratislava on Thursday at Tehelné Pole.

The hosts had a big gap to close after being dealt a 3-0 loss back in Athens.

It was a game of cat and mouse, with Olympiacos’ star player Youssef El-Arabi kicking the first goal at 33 minutes.

The Slovakian front responded with its first play-offs goal again Olympiacos, scored by Ezekiel Henty just seven minutes later.