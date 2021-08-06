The Board of British Cypriots sent a letter to British Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, to mark the 47th anniversary of the illegal second military invasion of the Republic of Cyprus by the Turkish army, in August 1974, asking London to remind the Turkish President that attempts to settle any part of Varosha are illegal under international law. This is the second time within a month the Board of British Cypriots is addressing a letter to Raab.

In their letter, dated August 4, 2021, British Cypriots also stress that Turkey’s provocation in the fenced off part of Famagusta or in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone “must stop immediately.”

“For nearly half a century, Turkey is still occupying the north part of the island. We are seeking justice which is now long overdue” the letter, signed by Doros Partasides, Marie Nicholsby, Antonis Savvides, Spyros Neophytou, John Stergides on behalf of the Board of British Cypriots Executive Committee, says.

The Board of British Cypriots also says that “now is the critical time to resolve the Cyprus long standing issues, on the basis of a correct Constitution that includes the principle of Human Rights. We are asking, without any guarantors, for a workable, bi-communal, bi-zonal federation with political equality in accordance with the relevant UN and Security Council Resolutions, with explicit reference to Resolution 1251.”

This, they add, rejects the unacceptable position of the Turkish Government and the Turkish Cypriot side for a two-state solution.

They emphasise, moreover, that “now is the time to take the initiative to facilitate efforts to resume a constructive dialogue towards positive negotiations free from tensions and threats and in full compliance with international law. We stress that Turkey’s provocation in Famagusta/Varosha or in the Exclusive Economic Zone must stop immediately.”

They call on the British Government to “remind the Turkish President of the UN Security Council resolution 550 [1984] which states clearly that any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people, other that its inhabitants, is unequivocally illegal and calls for the transfer of this area to the UN administration.”

The letter also includes a reference to the recent UN statement on Varosha, stressing among others the need to avoid any unilateral actions that could trigger tensions on the island and undermine the prospects for a peaceful settlement, with the Board of British Cypriots noting the necessity to increase the pressure to President Erdoğan and Turkey.

Turkey invaded Cyprus on July 20, 1974. Numerous UN backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results.

UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. UN Security Council resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.

Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, announced in July 2021 a partial lifting of the military status in Varosha.

On October 8, 2020, the Turkish side opened part of the fenced area of Varosha, following an announcement made in Ankara on October 6. Both the UN Secretary-General and the EU expressed concern, while the UN Security Council called for the reversal of this course of action.