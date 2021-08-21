The Bees suffered defeat on the opening day of the season, losing 5-0 to Notts County at The Hive London.

After an intense start, it was the visitors who had the first opening when the ball was switched over to Joel Taylor, who struck a first-time effort low across goal. Our newest recruit, Sam Sargeant, got down well and made a good save.

The Magpies continued to force an opening after Ruben Rodrigues found the ball on the edge of the box. The tricky winger dropped a shoulder before firing a shot towards the top corner, to force a diving save from Sam Sargeant.

As the first-half hit the 14 minute mark, Brundle picked up the ball on the edge of the box and found space to get a fierce shot away to the bottom right corner and make Sam Slocombe work.

Ian Burchnall’s side continued to find the opener and came close in the 24th minute when Callum Roberts was fed down the right side. The 24-year-old weaved his way just into the box before striking low into Sargeant’s arms.

Mason Bloomfield came closest to breaking the deadlock in the first-half when the ball was floated over to him inside the 18-yard-area. The striker impressively took it under control before shooting across goal to force a diving save from the Notts’ ‘keeper.

Shortly after the Fourth Official indicated a minimum of two minutes, Kian Flanagan took it upon himself to open his account for the season as he lashed a powerful effort just wide of the target from 30-yards-out.

The Magpies took the lead at the start of the second-half whenDion Kelly-Evans floated the ball into the centre of the box to Ruben Rodrigues, who nodded in at the near post.

Shortly after, Rodgrigues netted his and County’s second goal of the afternoon when Matty Palmer brought the ball down the right side and cut the ball back to the Magpies’ No. 20, who slotted home into the bottom right corner.

Ian Burchnall’s side extended their advantage to three after his side were awarded a penalty when Josh Doherty brought down Roberts inside of the box.

Referee Garreth Rhodes pointed to the spot and issued a straight red card to the Bees defender. The resulting spot kick was converted by the man who won it, as Roberts struck it down the middle to add another to the tally.

Notts County added a fourth on 79 minutes as Jim O’Brien found himself in-behind the Bees defence, before squaring to Kyle Wooton who tapped into an empty-net.

As the match went deep into second-half stoppage time, the visitors added a fifth when Ed Francis played substitute O’Brien through on goal. The 33-year-old saw his fizzing effort fly off the post and into the net, to ensure that the Bees suffered defeat on the opening day of the season.

Barnet: Sam Sargeant, Jordan Thomas, Josh Doherty, Josh Payne (Ben Nugent 70’), Jamie Turley ©, Ben Richards-Everton, Mitch Brundle, Mason Bloomfield (Sam Granville 77’), Ephron Mason-Clark, Kian Flanagan, Harry Taylor (Serhat Tasdemir 77’). Subs (not used): James Callan, Adam Marriott.

Notts County: Sam Slocombe, Richard Brindley, Joel Taylor, Kyle Cameron ©, Connell Rawlinson (Adam Chicksen 79’) Kyle Wootton, Callum Roberts, Ed Francis, Dion Kelly-Evans (Aaron Nemane 87’), Matty Palmer, Ruben Rodrigues (Jim O’Brien 64’). Subs (not used): Kairo Mitchell, Elisha Sam.

Goals: Rodrigues (47’, 54’), Roberts (68’ pen), Wootton (79’), O’Brien (90+5’).

Attendance: 2,067.