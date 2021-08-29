The Bees battled to a point at the SportNation.bet Stadium – drawing 1-1 with Solihull Moors in the first away match of the season.

After a cagey opening in the Bees first away trip of the season, it was the hosts who had the first attempt at goal on four minutes after David Sesay headered behind for a corner, following a long-ball forward.

The resulting corner was swung into the centre of the box before being glanced just wide of the target from Danny Newton.

The Bees looked to respond quickly and did through two quick-fire chances on their own. Sesay dipped past his defender on the way into the box before laying it off to Mason Bloomfield, who saw his turning shot blocked

Sam Granville was next to try his luck moments later after the ball bounced around inside Solihull’s box, before eventually falling to the 17-year-old who volleyed a fierce strike towards the underside of the bar to force a save from Marcus Dewhurst.

Neal Ardley’s side looked to break the deadlock in the 17th minute as Andrew Dallas burst into the box from the left side, before cutting back inside and forcing a good save from Sam Sargeant who got down well to deny the winger.

Serhat Tasdemir had the Moors worried just after the half-hour mark when he was given the ball on the edge of the box, before twisting towards goal and unleashing a curling effort that dipped just over the crossbar.

The hosts took the lead in the 41st minute as Callum Howe launched the ball over the top of the midfield to an on-runnning Andrew Dallas, who wrestled off Ben Richards-Everton before poking the ball past Sargeant who came out to claim the ball.

It was the Bees who had the first real chance of the second period when Kian Flanagan picked up the ball and drove into the final third

The 21-year-old dropped a shoulder to find a bit of space before bending his effort into the far post to force the Solihull stopper into a low save.

Neal Ardley’s side looked to extend their advantage as Harry Boyes brought the ball forward on a counter-attack and cut inside to create space to get a sight of goal.

Sargeant dived across to make the save and put it behind for a corner that was eventually headed just over the bar from 6ft 9ins striker, Kyle Hudlin.

Harry Kewell’s side deservedly levelled in the 80th minute following a great bit of play down the right side from Ephron Mason-Clark, before pinging a low ball into the centre of the box to Powell.

The 30-year-old did well to hold off his opponent and strike a powerful effort into the bottom corner, to open his account for the Club and ensure a first point on the road for Harry Kewell’s side.

Solihull Moors: Marcus Dewhurst, Tyrone Williams, Kyle Storer ©, Callum Howe, Joe Sbarra (Lois Maynard 87’), Callum Maycock, Ryan Barnett (Justin Donawa 83’), Harry Boyes, Andrew Dallas, Matt Preston, Danny Newton (Kyle Hudlin 61’). Subs (not used): Jordan Cranston, Alex Gudger.

Goals: Dallas (42’).

Bees: Sam Sargeant, Harry Taylor, Mitch Brundle, Ben Richards-Everton, David Sesay (Ephron Mason-Clark 58’), Sam Beard (Jordan Thomas 23’), Sam Granville, Kian Flanagan, Serhat Tasdemir, Mason Bloomfield, Daniel Powell. Subs (not used): James Callan, Josh Payne,Ben Nugent.

Goals: Powell (80’).

Attendance: 1,271 (130 away).

Referee: Tom Bishop.