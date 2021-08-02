Two men charged with murder of 71-year-old woman

Detectives investigating the disappearance of a 71-year-old woman from Hertfordshire have charged two men with her murder.

Mohamed El Abboud, 26 (27.10.94) of Gallants Farm Road, Barnet, and Kusai Al-jundi, 23 (10.01.98) of Wood End Road, HA1, have both been charged with the murder of Louise Kam.

They are both due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 2 August

Louise Kam was last seen by a family member near the Spires Shopping Centre in Barnet at around 12.30hrs on Monday, 26 July.