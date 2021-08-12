It is with great sadness, that we announce the loss of a very close member of Sydney Cypriot Community, Mr John Kambos, who passed away on Wednesday night 11th August.

Mr Kambos was a Life Member of the Cyprus Community NSW, Australia and the loving husband of the late Mrs Ellie Kambos.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Cypriot Community Centre in Australia , they express their deepest condolences to his family. He was a very gentle and happy person and he will be greatly missed by them all .

May He Rest In Peace.

The church service will be on Tuesday 17th August at 10.30am, at St Catherine Greek Orthodox Church, 180 Coward St Mascot, followed by the burial at Botany Cemetery.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

