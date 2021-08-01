More than 188,000 adults in Cyprus have not yet been vaccinated, according to estimates by the Ministry of Health. In total, 73.8% of the adult population was vaccinated with at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.



In a press release on Sunday, the Ministry said that it estimates that 188,090 people aged 18 years and over have not yet been vaccinated, of which 129,267 are between 18-39 years old.



The Ministry notes that 73.8% of the adult population was vaccinated with at least the first dose, while 65.3% of them completed their vaccination.



In relation to vaccination coverage by district, Paphos is in 1st place, with 84% of its population having received at least the first jab. Famagusta and Nicosia follow with 80.4% and 74.1% respectively. The coverage for Limassol is 71.8%.



Vaccination coverage remains below 70% in Larnaca, with the rate standing at 67.8%.



The Ministry also notes that a total of 10,626 vaccines were administered in the second half of July, in “walk-in” vaccination centres.