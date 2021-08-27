With great joy we announce this year’s opening of the Archdiocesan School of Byzantine Music, continuing in its 35 years of successful contribution and fruitful presence within the Archdiocese. The school’s director, the Reverend Protopresbyter Joseph Paliouras, will dedicate even more time this year to the reorganisation and the coordination of the School for the benefit of the students, and for the strengthening of the spiritual and liturgical ministry of our Orthodox Church in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Registration opens on Wednesday the 1st of September and the School’s courses will commence on Monday the 13th of September 2021.

The School offers classes in Byzantine Music, Practice and Theory, European Music, Liturgics and the Typikon of the Church as well as Byzantine and Folk Choir lessons. Classes will be taught every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 5-9 pm. At the subsidiaries, additional courses will be taught every Friday and Saturday.

As in previous years, the School will operate within the premises of the community of St. Barnabas the Apostle and within the complex of the Cathedral of the Dormition of the Theotokos in Wood Green.

His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas will preside at the service of the Blessing of the School for the new academic year on Monday the 20th of September 2021 at 7:00pm.

Everyone is welcome to attend, especially the Clergy, Archons, and lay members of our local Communities. We encourage everyone to support the work of the School, as well as enthusiastically promote the school of Byzantine music to our children, young people, and adults in order to give them the opportunity to study and be immersed in our traditional ecclesiastical music. Participation in this ministry cultivates our spiritual lives and existentially leads us to a fuller knowledge of God, of His philanthropy and His gift of salvation to the entire Human Race, which takes place through the Incarnation of our Lord Jesus Christ.

Wishing everyone health and the blessings of our Triune God for success in all of your endeavours, I remain with warm wishes and love in the Lord.

London, 26 August 2021

Paternally yours in Christ,

+ Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain

