The application process for secondary schools (including upper schools & university technical colleges) is now open.

Whether your child is due to start primary or move on to junior, middle, secondary, upper or university technical college next year, make sure you apply for a place in good time.

The easiest way to apply for a school place for September 2022 is to visit www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/admissions and complete the online application form.

If you apply online, you can:

Amend your application at any time up to the closing date

Access your school offer before allocation letters are received

Accept your school allocation online.

Last year, over 99 per cent of parents applied this way and found the system quick, easy and secure.

The secondary transfer process (including applications to upper schools and university technology colleges) opens on Wednesday 1 September 2021.

Information explaining the secondary and upper process will be distributed to families through their child’s primary, junior or middle school at the beginning of September.

The closing date for applications is 31 October 2021. It is vital that parents make their applications on time.

A quick and easy way of obtaining all the information you need about the secondary transfer process is by going to www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/admissions

Parents without internet access can request a paper application form that must be returned direct to the Admissions and Transport Team. Application forms cannot be returned to primary or secondary schools.

Before making an application, parents and carers are strongly advised to read the information on the website thoroughly and where possible, attend school open events to help them make their preferences. Information outlining all the secondary and upper open events was distributed in July and the information is also available on the online school directory at www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/schoolsdirectory

The Under 11s application process (for applications to primary, junior and middle schools) opens on 1 November 2021 and the closing date is 15 January 2022. Information will be distributed to parents and carers in early November.

Parents are advised to check www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/admissions for any updates to the published admission arrangements or timescales, and for advice on where to find extra help about applying for places.