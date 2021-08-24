Detectives investigating an assault in Camden have released images of two men they wish to identify and speak with.

On Sunday, 13 June at around 20:00hrs, two males assaulted a man at Lock Bridge, Camden Market.

The victim, aged 20s, suffered knife injuries. He initially fled the scene and was assisted by staff at Camden Market before again being chased by the males west along Lockside toward Regents Park.

The victim’s injuries were not life threatening.

Anyone who can name the males pictured should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 7436/13JUN21.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers_uk.org where you will not be asked for your name and you IP address will not be recorded.