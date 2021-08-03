[Missing: Leopold]

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing 12-year-old boy from Brent.

Leopold Bennet-Budkinov was last seen at 16:00hrs on Sunday, 1 August at his home address in Kilburn, Brent.

Leopold is black, 4ft 8ins of slim build with black hair.

At the time of his disappearance he was wearing a blue stripy long sleeved t-shirt and army style camouflaged trousers and no footwear.

He is known to frequent the Kilburn and Paddington areas; particularly recreation grounds.

Leopold was upset at the time of his disappearance and did not have money, a phone or any means of getting around.

Officers are increasingly concerned for his wellbeing and would urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call police on 101 quoting CAD 7241/01Aug.

Or contact Missing People on 116000.