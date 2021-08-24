Detectives have released images of five people they want to identify in connection with sexual assaults on London’s bus network

The images all relate to separate incidents that took place in different parts of the city between March and July. They are not believed to be connected.

The level of crime on London’s transport network is generally low and advances in technology, including CCTV and the increase in electronic payment, mean offenders are often quickly caught.

However, there are cases where it is not possible to identify a suspect using technology alone and on these occasions, the public can play a vital role in identifying people of interest.

Detective Superintendent Christina Jessah, of the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command, said:“Ensuring that buses remain a safe and open space for all is vital. I stress that sexual assaults of this nature continue to be very rare, but in the cases when it does happen we remain dedicated to supporting victims and identifying and prosecuting those responsible.

“The technology and investigative tactics available to officers are very strong, but information provided by the public also has a key role to play.

“We encourage anyone who is a victim of sexual offences or who witnesses an offence taking place to contact police so we can track down the perpetrator.”