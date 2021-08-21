Detectives investigating the rape of a man on Clapham Common are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

At around midnight on Wednesday, 30 June, a man in his early 30s was raped in a wooded area at the western edge of the Common, which is opposite The Avenue (A205).

It is believed that two men were present at the time of the assault which was reported to police in the past week.

It was dark and no other information about the men is available.

Detective Sergeant Ross Burrell, investigating, said: “We are determined to identify the person or persons responsible for this horrific crime and seek justice for the victim.

“A significant period of time has passed since the attack occurred but we still think there will be people out there with information that could help.

“We want to hear from anyone who was out on the Common that night and saw or heard anything suspicious. We want to hear from anyone who has seen two men in the area, either before or after this incident, acting suspiciously or doing anything which has raised concerns.

“It does not matter why you were in the area. You can be assured that officers will make no judgements and will treat any information you provide sensitively. Your information, no matter how small, could be vital. Please make that call.”

Anyone with information should call 101, providing the crime reference Cad 7542/17Aug.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.

They will never ask your name and cannot trace your call. If you choose to visit their website, they cannot trace your IP address either.

Officers are treating this as an isolated incident at this stage, but they will maintain an open mind as their investigation progresses.