Detectives are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a pedestrian died following a collision in Tottenham.

Police were called shortly before 01:00hrs on Sunday, 18 July to reports of a collision involving one car and a pedestrian in Watermead Way.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and the man, aged 33, was taken to hospital where he later died.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The car stopped at the scene.

A 36-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drink/drug driving and causing death by dangerous driving. She was subsequently released under investigation.

Enquiries continue.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating. Any witness are asked to call police on 0208 246 9820 quoting CAD 507/18Jul.