President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades decorated on Monday evening US Senator, Robert Menendez, with the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III, during a ceremony at the Presidential Palace, in Nicosia. From his part, Menendez, a member of the Democratic Party, who serves as the Chairman the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said that his goal is to see the last Turkish soldier leave Cyprus. He also said that the attempt by Turkey’s President for a two-state solution in Cyprus “is wrong” and one that “flies in the face of the UN Security Council resolutions.”

The ceremony was attended by Archbishop Chrysostomos II of Cyprus, the President of the House of Representatives Annita Demetriou, former and current Cabinet members, diplomatic staff, government and party officials. Before the ceremony, the President had a private tête-à-tête with the Senator.

Addressing the event, President Anastasiades said he had the honour to symbolically reciprocate “the feelings of gratitude of the Cypriot people to a world distinguished politician” who “through his principled policies and actions, has significantly contributed to the advancement of human rights, rule of law and democracy around the world.”

Explaining the decision of the government to bestow the Grand Cross to Menendez, the President said that throughout his legislative career, the Senator became a powerful voice and sponsored vital legislation aimed at improving the lives of not only Americans, but also those who advocate a just world with equal opportunities for everyone, irrespective of their race, creed, gender or sexual orientation.

“But neither his list of accomplishments, nor his impressive career in public service, captures the full measure of Robert Menendez” he went on. “Robert Menendez is a man of action and not just words, a man who fights for a just world and for global human rights” as the President put it. On foreign policy issues, he added, Senator Menendez never shied away from tackling challenges and making tough decisions.

He is a also a fervent believer of the fact that there is no other tool as effective to steer development, raise economic productivity, promote public health and enhance the prospects for better educations for future generations, than the upholding of human rights, democratic values and the rule of law, he said.

“The violation of those ecumenical values did not leave indifferent Senator Menendez in the case of Cyprus, whose people, Greek and Turkish, ever since the military invasion of Turkey in 1974 and the ongoing occupation of the northern part of Cyprus, are being deprived of their fundamental rights” President Anastasiades underlined.

That is why, throughout his career, Senator Menendez has persistently demanded the withdrawal of Turkish occupation troops from the island and the restoration of the basic human rights and fundamental freedoms of all Cypriots through reaching a viable and lasting settlement, in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions and the principles and values ​​of the European Union, he noted.

The President referred to a settlement that would allow Greek and Turkish Cypriots to jointly live and collaborate together, in an environment of security and prosperity and which “could easily be reached if the communities were allowed to freely negotiate with each other, without any external interferences.”

At the same time and with the aim of reaching a settlement on the Cyprus Problem, Senator Menendez has also steadfastly defended the Republic of Cyprus’ sovereignty and the exercise of its sovereign rights, free from unilateral and illegal actions by Turkey at sea and on the ground, which run contrary to the US foreign policy on the need to respect the rule of law, the President remarked.

Addressing the Senator, the President expressed appreciation for his “clear condemnation and urge to President Joseph Biden to take action in view of Turkey’s intention to change the status of part of the fenced city of Famagusta.”

The President went on to highlight the key role the Senator has assumed in advancing the strategic partnership between Cyprus and Greece and the US, as well as with other neighbouring countries, such as, amongst others, Israel.

A partnership which, according to President Anastasiades, is based on the common values and ideals Cyprus shares with the US government in the fight against terrorism, human and drugs trafficking, promoting the rule of law and fostering regional predictability and stability.

He added that the partnership also carries “profound geopolitical meaning” which has been significantly enriched in recent years, through a number of important initiatives and tangible deliverables, as the President noted.

The Senator, he went on, has been instrumental in advancing the Eastern Mediterranean Partnership Act, which establishes the institutional framework for energy and security cooperation between the USA and the trilateral synergy of Cyprus, Greece and Israel. An act through which the US also partially lifted its arms embargo on Cyprus, he said.

At the same time, the President referred to the investment in CYCLOPS, an “excellent regional training center which brings closer together Cyprus, the United States and other partners, aimed at providing training and expertise in crucial security fields.”

The said initiatives are already yielding concrete results and mutual benefits for both our countries, as well as for key allies in the Eastern Mediterranean, President Anastasiades remarked.

He also said that they constitute a “tangible sign of trust to the reliable role we have assumed in our volatile neighborhood” through, amongst others, establishing numerous trilateral synergies with Greece and numerous countries of the Eastern Mediterranean and the Gulf area.

The President of Cyprus highlighted the significance Nicosia attaches on the US support on these synergies, in particular through the 3+1 platform with Greece and Israel and the US participation as an observer in the EastMed Gas Forum.

The President conveyed finally his sincere appreciation and gratitude to the Senator, not only as regards his close ties and friendship with the Cypriot and Hellenic diaspora, his long-standing support and significant contribution in advancing the bilateral relations between Cyprus and the United States of America, but above all for his “passionate and strong defense of human rights and rule of law in Cyprus and globally.”

From his part, Senator Menendez addressed President Anastasiades, saying that during his time in office he has “brought dignity and leadership to the presidency” representing Cyprus “with great distinction and pride.”

He said moreover that he is “proud to be a champion of America’s relations both with Cyprus and Greece” and to have worked with the Cyprus Federation of America and the Hellenic American Leadership Council, for years to improve the bilateral relationship.

“The threats to the sovereignty and the future of this nation are still significant. President Erdogan’s attempt on implementing a retrograde vision for this country, one based on division, one based on two states, one that flies in the face of the UN Security Council resolutions and consensus developed over the years. It is wrong, it is bad for all the people of Cyprus and it is bad for the region” Menendez underlined.

That’s why our Eastern Mediterranean Security and Partnership Act was so important to have Cyprus be one of the critical elements of a new Eastern Mediterranean reality, where Greece, Cyprus, Israel and the United States work together in a common cause to create greater peace and security and prosperity for the people of the region, he went on to say.

He noted that this law has taken the relationship with Cyprus to “a new level” by authorising the removal of restrictions on arm transfers and said that while the last administration made that removal temporary, “it is past time that we made it permanent.”

The law also established an international military education and training program for the first time with Cyprus, he said, noting that “this is a remarkable step forward.”

Menendez also said that he considers Cyprus to be a “special place” and said that “if Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, not those who come from Anatolia, but Turkish Cypriots, were left to their own negotiation, they would find a pathway forward and a reunification of the nation.”

“I look forward to that day. I am proud to be a friend of Cyprus, proud to stand with the Cypriot people as they work to chart a better future of their children” he said and underlined his commitment to this relationship with Cyprus, saying that it “is deep, it is long standing and it will endure, as long as I am a United States Senator my goal is to see the last boot of the last Turkish soldier leave.”

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory.

Numerous UN-backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results. A 5+1 Informal Meeting that took place in Geneva, on April 27-29, failed to find enough common ground to allow for the resumption of formal negotiations in relation to the settlement of the Cyprus problem.

UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. Resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.

Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, announced in July 2021 a partial lifting of the military status in Varosha.

On October 8, 2020, the Turkish side opened part of the fenced area of Varosha, following an announcement made in Ankara on October 6. Both the UN Secretary-General and the EU expressed concern, while the UN Security Council called for the reversal of this course of action.