Given the disastrous and dangerous course that developments have taken on the Cyprus problem, AKEL is organising a mass mobilisation-march in support of the reunification of our homeland and people. Under the slogan “We March for Solution and Reunification”, AKEL is holding a march on Sunday, 3 October 2021, that will begin from Frenaros and end at the Deryneia check point.

The call for mobilisation is addressed to every Cypriot who refuses to stand idly by at a time when the colonisation of Varosha and the permanent division of our homeland have never been more visible than now. For that reason, on 3 October, we shall march for a solution and reunification and we will assert that:

● We do not accept neither the occupational – partitionist status quo, nor Turkey’s new fait accompli against Cyprus. We reject the Erdogan-Tatar duo’s demand for a two state solution, as well as any form of a partitionist solution.

● We denounce the Turkish announcements on the enclosed area of the city of Famagusta. We demand the implementation of the Resolutions of the UN Security Council. Famagusta belongs to the lawful inhabitants of Famagusta!

● We demand the resumption of talks from the point where they were interrupted in 2017 for a solution of the Cyprus problem on the agreed basis and framework. We demand from Nicos Anastasiades that he stops his backtracking and deadlock populism.

● We assert liberation and reunification, peace and justice for our country and people. We, Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, join our hands over the barbed wire of division and strengthen the flame of hope!