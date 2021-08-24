The objective of resuming negotiations is not served by the public relations stunts that are targeting the domestic front, playing up to certain political forces and the people, the General Secretary of AKEL Stefanos Stefanou commented on ‘Astra’ radio station.

Speaking to ‘Astra’ Morning Edition program, Stefanos Stefanou said that AKEL is asking to know the reason that prompted the Republic of Cyprus to revoke the passports of a number of Turkish Cypriots and how this action will serve the goal, which is the resumption of negotiations from the point where they were interrupted at Crans Montana.

In essence, S.Stefanou said these actions do nothing, while noting that “the International community has indicated that the preconditions must be created to resume the dialogue from the point where it was interrupted in 2017”.

S.Stefanou said that the intention does not exist on the part of the President of the Republic for a solution to the Cyprus problem, saying that the President is not making use of the proposals submitted by the Secretary General of the UN.

The Secretary General of the UN noted in his report, the General Secretary of AKEL said, besides his position that the talks must resume from the point where they had remained, that the natural gas should be turned into a catalyst for creating a momentum for the resumption of negotiations.

Regarding the appeal to the European Court of Human Rights, he expressed his concern that no harm would be caused by mass applications.