AKEL International campaign on Famagusta
12 August 2021, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia
The international campaign organised by AKEL on Famagusta began today within the framework of a series of actions and initiatives taken the Party against the announcements made by Erdogan-Tatar on the enclosed region of the city.
With a short film in six languages (Greek, English, Turkish, Spanish, French, Greek, English, Spanish and Portuguese) presenting the Famagusta issue and the Cyprus problem as a whole, AKEL addresses dozens of parties, organisations, officials and figures in Europe and around the world with whom it maintains relations, seeking to raise as widely as possible the awareness of international public opinion on the struggle of Cyprus and the cause of the Cyprus problem.
The short film, which will be circulated online all through the coming period, highlights the latest developments and calls for solidarity and support for the struggle to put an end to the occupation and reunify Cyprus.
Links to the films:
Greek: https://youtu.be/g5Bjzc-BNzo
English: https://youtu.be/SeXxHBf8TSY
Turkish: https://youtu.be/vVHlka7UV7Y
Spanish: https://youtu.be/b2OTTVXPxzQ
French: https://youtu.be/x4Z-hL3QCS8
Portuguese: https://youtu.be/iDE3P5zVGAc
