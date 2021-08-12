AKEL on the Limassol Port strike

AKEL denounces attempt to intimidate struggling port workers

12 August 2021, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

For the second time in just a few days, workers at the Port of Limassol are forced to go on strike to confront the practices of the DP World company.

Since yesterday, the company has proceeded to an unprovoked and unannounced dismissal of 4 workers who are organised in the two trade unions PEO and SEK and who had participated in the recent strike. The action taken violates the legislation and the Industrial Relations Code. This is obviously an attempt to intimidate the workers who have been struggling and have succeeded in the signing of a collective agreement all through the previous period.

AKEL will register for discussion in the House of Representatives the issue of labour relations at the Limassol Port as they were formulated after the privatisation of the port by the Anastasiades-DISY government and the practices that are being implemented by the managing companies