The victim of the ongoing murder investigation has been formally identified as Helen Anderson.

Helen, 41, from Finsbury Park, London, has been described by her family as a “dear sister and daughter” with a “big heart”.

Her body was discovered on Monday afternoon (23 August) at around 3pm by a member of the public. A murder investigation was swiftly launched by Surrey and Sussex’s Major Crime Team and remains ongoing.

Speaking after her death her family said: “Our dear sister and daughter has gone. We loved you. In this life you faced many challenges and still you had a big heart. Goodbye dear Helen.”

Helen’s family are being supported by specially trained officers. Her four children are being supported by family at this difficult time.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Emma Vickers said: “Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Helen’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“We are doing everything possible to ensure those responsible for Helen’s death are held to account and we are making significant progress with our enquiries.

“However, we would continue to encourage anyone who has any further information to contact us and help us with this investigation.”

A 52-year-old man of no fixed address were arrested on Tuesday (24 August), on suspicion of murder. A 51-year-old man from Hackney was also arrested on conspiracy to commit murder. They remain in custody.