Cyprus Police fined 28 individuals and the owners or managers of four establishments over violating measured to contain the spread of the Covid pandemic.

A police spokesperson told CNA that in the last 24hours before 06:00am local time, the Force carried out 4,045 checks throughout the government-controlled areas.

In Nicosia, 1,034 checks were carried out with 6 individuals and 2 shop managers reported, in Limassol 331 checks were carried out with 11 individuals and one shop owner reported, in Larnaca 2 individual were reported following 575 checks, in Pafos 1 individual and one shop owner were reported after 256 checks, in Famagusta 607 checks were carried out with 7 individuals reported, while in Morphou no violations were found during 88 checks.

Furthermore, the Traffic Department and the Marine and Port Police carried out 203 and 50 checks respectively with no fines issued. A citizen was also fined at Larnaca airport for violation of Covid measures.