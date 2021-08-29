Health Ministry of Cyprus announced on Sunday that up until Saturday 78.2% of the adult population had received its 1st dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 while 73.8% had finished its vaccination scheme.

Official figures show that 35.6% of people aged 16-17 got the 1st dose of the jab, and 28% concluded the scheme. So far 16.7% of people 12-15 years old had the 1st dose administered while the 2nd dose is already scheduled and is in the process of being administered. The percentage of children 12-15 years of age who are full vaccinated is 3.3%.

As regards the coverage by district, Pafos continues to rank 1st as 89.3% of its population has received the 1st vaccine dose. Famagusta comes 2nd with 86.6% and Nicosia and Limassol follow with 77.9% and 76.6% respectively.

The lowest vaccine coverage is in Larnaka and stands at 72.2%.

By age group, until yesterday the 1st dose was administered to 16.7% of ages 12-15, to 35.6% ages 16-17, to 48.2% in ages 18-19, to 60% in ages 20-29, to 70.4% ages 30-39, to 87.1% ages 40-49, to 82.5% ages 50-59 , to 88.6% ages 60-69, to 96.8% ages 70-19 and to 97.1% in ages 80 and over.