NEW YORK – The band Sounds of Cyprus, fronted by vocalist Elena Chris with music direction by Peter Douskalis, will play an evening of traditional music from the island of Cyprus for a unique evening and setting to usher back the live music scene in New York City on Thursday, September 16, 9 PM, at Drom, 85 Avenue A in Manhattan. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

The band has already played at Drom in June of this year when it took part in the welcoming back of the city, and was received by the crowd with enthusiasm and joy. Alex Tasopoulos will be on viola, Erikos Vlesmas on bass, and Douskalis on laouto and guitar. The ensemble will perform classic Cypriot favorites from the traditional repertoire including songs by Hadjimichael, Tokas, Ioannidis, and Violaris to name a few.

Sounds of Cyprus was recently featured on the show ‘Paradosiaki Vradia’ on RIK1 where Chris and Douskalis were interviewed and a video from one of their recent outdoor performances was featured.

The upcoming concert will be something special for the community.

Video from Drom: https://fb.watch/v/MU6e-ayy/