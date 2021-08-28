A man has sadly died following a flat fire on Hanley Gardens in Islington.

Part of a ground floor flat was destroyed by fire in a three storey block of flats. Sadly one man was pronounced dead at the scene.

One woman and one child evacuated the building from a neighbouring property before the Brigade arrived.

The Brigade was called at 2331 and the fire was under control by 0103. Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Holloway, Kentish Town and Hornsey fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.