Three London supermarkets are still locked down after man ‘injected food’ with mystery substance Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Waitrose in Fulham, West London, were put on lockdown and shoppers were urged to stay away from supermarkets in the area. People are encouraged to throw out food bought from these stores.

Officers investigating the contamination of products at a number of west London supermarkets have charged a man.

Leoaai Elghareeb, 37 (26.07.84) of Crabtree Lane, SW6 was charged with contaminating or interfering with goods with intent.

He initially appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 27 August and was remanded in custody.

He will next appear at Isleworth Crown Court on Friday, 24 September.

The charges relate to incidents at supermarkets on Fulham Palace Road on Wednesday, 25 August.