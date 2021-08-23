Zoitsa Michael (formerly Christofi) 09/10/1930-11/08/2021 (from Pyrga, Larnaca, she also has in-laws from Kornos and Lymbia)

Zoitsa Michael, sadly passed away Wednesday 11th August 2021 at the age of 90.

She leaves behind her sons Peter, Andy, Nick, Michael and daughter Pauline and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Zoitsa was a devoted mother, kind and loving. She was a wonderful mum and grandmother. Her life was all about her children and family, and she was at her happiest when we were all together.

We will never forget her.

The funeral will be on Friday 3rd September 2021 at 12:00 Noon

St Mary’s Greek Orthodox Cathedral

305 Camberwell New Road, Camberwell London, SE5 0TF

Resting place will be at 2:00pm, Streatham Park Cemetery, Rowan Road, Streatham, London SW16 5JG.

The wake will be held at st. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Camberwell New Road, SE5 0TF in the downstairs hall.

Ζωίτσα Μιχαήλ (Χριστοφή)

09/10/1930-11/08/2021

(από Πυργά Λάρνακας, Κύπρος)

Απεβίωσε την Τετάρτη 11 Αυγούστου 2021, η Ζωίτσα

Μιχαήλ (Χριστοφή), σε ηλικία 90 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω τα παιδιά της Πέτρος, Άντρος, Νικόλας, Μιχάλης, Πόλυ, πεθερικά από Κόρνο και Λύμπια καθώς και πολλά εγγόνια, δισέγγονα, συγγενείς και φίλους. Η Ζωίτσα ήταν μια αφοσιωμένη μητέρα, καλόκαρδη και αγαπητική. Ήταν μια υπέροχη μαμά και γιαγιά. Η ζωή της αφορούσε τα παιδιά και την οικογένειά της και ήταν πολύ ευτυχισμένη όταν ήμασταν όλοι μαζί. Δεν θα την ξεχάσουμε ποτέ, θα είναι για πάντα στις καρδιές μας. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Παρασκευή 3 Σεπτεμβρίου 2021 στις 12:00 το μεσημέρι στον Ιερό Ναό Γενεσίου της Θεοτόκου, 305 Camberwell New Rd, London SE5 0TF, και η ταφή θα γίνει στις 2:00μμ στο κοιμητήριο του Streatham Park, Rowan Road, SW16 5JG. Ενώ η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στον Ιερό Ναό Γενεσίου της Θεοτόκου, Camberwell New Road, SE5 0TF στην κάτω αίθουσα.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family