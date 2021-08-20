As many of you know we lost our beloved Terry in January to Covid. The heartbreak for our family is still so raw however the one thing keeping us going is the desire to keep Terry’s memory alive for everyone especially Alessia as Tel was a doting father and husband. Terry’s two main passions in life after his family were music and football. You may know him as T-Azar, Proper T , Tel or as his family knew him ‘our Tuck’ but he didn’t quite achieve his music dream. He was the most amazing lyricist and his commitment and refusal to never give up on his dream even in the face of setbacks and adversity was astounding. When a tragedy happens people are always so kind and often ask ‘let me know if there’s anything I can do?’ Well there is! On the 16th of August!

We re-released the track SCULPTURE🎵to mark his birthday😞 this track holds a very special place in the hearts of everyone that new and loved Tel & one of his first track nearly 20 years ago ! After 24hours of release SCULPTURE had hit no 40 in the iTunes chart & no 4 in the R&b chart ! Which is amazing 👏🏼

But we need your help to keep the momentum going.

Please download & share on

http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1576843452?ls=1&app=itunes

and spread the word to as many people as possible.

Terry was so proud of this track and we would love his talent to be recognised and have a fitting tribute for his daughter Alessia to look back on. Terry’ left us with over 60+ tracks ! So Look out for a forth coming album from T-Azar released under ‘Alessia music group.’ Terry would be blown away with everyone’s support.

Terry Asar of Cypriot and Italian descent was well known within our community he played in the KOPA league as a goal keeper and stopper for Famagusta Youth FC and then went on to play as the stopper for Aris FC, where he won 4 championship medals, as well as many KOPA cup and LFA cup winners medals. After Aris, he played for Tripimeni, Omonia and Cinar FC.

Terry also played in the Turkish league for Yeni Bogazici.

Thank you!