Demetris Christofias cannot be erased

Nameplate of Demetris Christofias nameplate vandalised

10 August 2021, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

Last night’s desecration with blue paint of the nameplate of Demetris Christofias Avenue in Larnaca constitutes an act by brazen thugs who foolishly believe that they will tarnish the memory of the former President of the Republic and former General Secretary of the C.C. of

AKEL declares in every direction that the memory of Demetris Christofias, his path of honesty and struggles for the people and our homeland cannot be tarnished by such actions.

The authorities should ensure that the perpetrators are identified.