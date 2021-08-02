The International Family Law Group LLP is pleased to announce that on 1 August 2021, Lucy Loizou became Managing Partner of the practice, taking over from Ann Thomas who becomes Senior Partner.

Lucy has been a family lawyer for over 17 years and is well-known to the profession. The Legal 500 (2021) describes her as an ‘Outstanding lawyer’. Lucy chaired Young Resolution in Surrey for 4 years prior creating National Young Resolution. She sat on Resolution’s National Committee as an elected member from 2011 to 2017. Lucy is a regular lecturer to the legal profession both nationally and internationally and has presented a fortnightly radio program on family law on London Greek Radio for the past 11 years.

Ann was joint founder of iFLG, with David Hodson in 2007, and she has been managing the practice since its inception. The Legal 500 (2021) describes Ann Thomas and David Hodson as having ‘remained among the very best family law solicitors for many years’ commenting that ‘they have built up a formidable team ‘.

Ann is a leading international children lawyer and the author of the chapter on child relocation in the leading international practitioner’s text The International Family Law Practice (Lexis Nexis), now in its sixth edition – released later this month.

Ann remains an integral part of the Firm and will continue to bring her vast experience and expertise to complex cases and in the further development of iFLG. Ann said “I am delighted to be able to pass over the partnership reins to Lucy. I have really enjoyed the opportunity to develop this hugely innovative practice with David Hodson and I am sure iFLG will continue to go from strength to strength under Lucy’s watch”.

Lucy says “I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to build upon the phenomenal success that the firm has enjoyed under Ann’s stewardship. I am excited about the firm’s future and delighted to be working with such a strong team at all levels.”

The Partners thank Ann Thomas for her tremendous work over this highly successful time of growth and innovation.

