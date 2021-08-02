A second mass vaccination event will be held over four days this month at Emirates Stadium in a bid to give thousands more people the chance to have their first or second dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

The stadium will be open for vaccines between 10am and 6.30pm on Saturday, 7 August, and between 9.30am and 6.30pm on Sunday 8, Monday 9 and Tuesday 10 August. Walk-ins are welcome on all days – but remember, there must be eight weeks between your first and second vaccinations.

People who want to book a specific timeslot for their jab should visit gunnergetjabbed2.eventbrite.co.uk or call the We are Islington helpline on 020 7527 8222. As always, please do not come to get your jab if you have Covid symptoms.

You do not have to be registered with a GP to get the vaccine at this event, and you will not be asked for your immigration status. If there are members of your family, neighbours or friends who have not been vaccinated yet, bring them with you!

Entry to the stadium will start at Block S, near The Armoury at Hornsey Road. It is fully wheelchair accessible via a street-level lift. There will be a managed queueing system for those with appointments and those turning up on the day, to ensure social distancing is maintained at all times. You will need to wear a face covering, unless you are exempt. Vaccinations will be carried out in the stadium’s concourse, delivered by trained vaccinators from the NHS.

Second doses will only be available to people who had their first Pfizer dose, and in line with current NHS clinical guidance there needs to be an eight-week gap between doses. So if you attended our first event in late June, it is too soon for your second vaccine. You must wait until at least eight weeks have passed – if you plan to attend, please check the date of your first vaccination carefully. This will ensure the best-possible protection from Covid-19.

Pop-up clinics will continue to run at convenient sites across the borough over the coming weeks, with plenty of walk-in availability and convenient opening times. For details and to book an appointment, visit islington.gov.uk/covid-vaccinations

Tim Jaggard, acting chief executive of University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are really pleased to be working with Arsenal and Islington Council to run this second vaccination event. We want to make it easy for everyone to get jabbed. If you need your first jab, or it is eight weeks since your first Pfizer jab, please come down – we look forward to welcoming you and helping to protect you from Covid-19.”

Jonathan O’Sullivan, Acting Director of Public Health in Islington, said: “Our aim is simple – we want everyone aged over 18 in Islington to have the opportunity to get fully vaccinated, and especially anyone who hasn’t had their first jab yet to come to the stadium and get it done. Remember, you do not need to be registered with a GP or have an NHS number, and no one is going to ask about immigration status.

“At the last Emirates event, the over-18s had only just become eligible for the vaccine so we expect to see strong demand from younger people who, for whatever reason, haven’t got round to it yet. And we welcome anyone who has not yet had their first jab, or who is now eligible for their second Pfizer dose.

“The vaccine is safe, and the best way to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. What is even better to know, is that the vaccines are proving very highly effective against the new, more infectious Delta variant. With infections rates again so high in the borough, now is a really good time to get vaccinated. And what better place to get the vaccine than the iconic Emirates Stadium!”