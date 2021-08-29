This morning Saturday 7th August at 1.30 in the morning 4 black people tried to stab a 29 UK Cypriot while he was sitting in his car in Palmers Green They had tried to steal his car and to steal his watch!

Somehow he managed to fight them off and drove the car away whivh got damaged.He got lucky because he had the doors closed at the time and his window was half open! The police have been informed and the victim managed to get the number of the attackers car.

Anyone witnessing the attack please contact the Police by ringing 101.