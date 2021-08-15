The Ministry of Health in Cyprus announced on Sunday 165 new coronavirus cases from 14 thousand tests and a positivity rate 0.74%. No deaths were reported.

The total number of the COVID-19 patients who have died is 456 and the number of confirmed cases stands at 108,872.

Moreover, 240 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospital. Eighty-four are critical, while 82,09% of those who are hospitalized have not been vaccinated.

Three post-COVID patients who are not contagious any longer continue to be treated in hospital and are intubated, due to COVID in Intenstive Treatment Units.

A total of 14,008 tests were conducted using the PCR method (6,164) and antigen rapid tests (7,844).

Out of the 456 patients who have died 297 are men (65%) and 159 (35%) are women. Their median age is 77 years old.

The 165 new coronavirus cases were traced as follows: 14 cases out of 384 samples taken during contact tracing, 4 cases out of 4,204 samples taken by passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports, 37 cases out of 1,272 samples taken at the private initiative, 14 cases out of 194 samples taken by the General Hospitals Microbiology Labs, 96 cases out of 7,670 samples tested using antigen rapid tests at private clinical labs and pharmacies.