Police were called at 14:17hrs on Sunday, 1 August to reports of a stabbing in Lordship Recreation Ground. Officers attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service.

A 16-year-old boy was found with stab injuries. He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition. His next of kin are being supported by specially trained officers.

Officers from the North Area Basic Command Unit are investigating. They have recovered CCTV from the area and spoken to a number of witnesses.

Detective Inspector Kelly Hodgson, said: “This awful attack happened in broad daylight in a busy park and I’m confident there are witnesses who we have not yet spoken to. I would encourage anyone with information to contact us immediately.

“The Met is committed to tackling violence but we cannot work alone to combat this issue, we need the public’s support to help identify those responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police quoting CAD 4066/01Aug. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

No arrests have been made.