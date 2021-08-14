James Markham

A teenager has been charged with the murder of a man in Chingford.

A 14-year-old boy [A] was charged this morning (Friday, 13 August) with the murder of James Markham, who died on 9 August.

He has also been charged with possession of a knife in a public place and breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

The teenager is due to appear at Stratford Youth Court later today.

A second boy [B], also 14, who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, has been released under investigation.

A 16-year-old girl [C], who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released under investigation.

Police were called to Churchill Terrace at 18:20hrs on Monday following reports of a disturbance.

James, aged 45, was found seriously injured.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services and members of the public, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information about what took place, is urged to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC, giving the reference 5735/09AUG.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.