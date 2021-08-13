Police are looking for 1) 14-year old Florin Selim and 2) 13-year-old Christoforos Konstantinou, who have been reported missing from their place of residence in Nicosia since yesterday morning.

Florin is 1.70 metres tall, thin with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing red Bermuda shorts and a basketball T-shirt, also red.

Christoforos is 1.60, thin with short brown hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nicosia CID on 22-802222, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

In Cyprus