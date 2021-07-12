The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree! Following in the footsteps of her brother Giorgos Kakosaios, Yiannis Ploutarhos’ daughter Katerina also appears to have been bitten by the music bug.

Together with her renowned father, she has recorded a new version of his successful hit, Poso Orea Matia Eheis. The sweet studio collaboration, captured in an accompanying video clip, includes behind the scenes footage of creating the single, as well as documenting a tender family moment.

Poso Orea Matia Eheis, written and composed by NINO Xypolita, was released in 2010 and features on Ploutarhos’ sixth platinum album Prosopika Dedomena. It is one of dozens of timeless love hits by the much loved singer.