Greek singer Yiannis Ploutarchos will sing live at Karaiskakio Foundation’s annual Charity Gala Dinner for Life, to mark its 25th anniversary.

The dinner will take place on Wednesday 8 September 2021 at the residence of Fotini Papadopoulou (wife of former Cyprus President Tasos Papadopoulos and an active member of the Cyprus Red Cross), in Strakka, Nicosia.

The event will be held under the auspices of Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides.

Yiannis Ploutarchos, one of the most popular and much loved Greek laiko singers, will be providing the entertainment at the event.

Karaiskakio Foundation is a non-profit organisation established with the sole purpose of organising a volunteer Bone Marrow Donor Registry. Today, by setting a dynamic vision “for a world without leukaemia”, it combines volunteering and specialized scientific support, in order to serve the needs of patients with haematological malignancies both effectively and efficiently.

The driving force behind its establishment was the fight against leukaemia given by Yiannis Triteos, Anna Georgiou from London and 5-year-old Andreas Karaiskakis from Cyprus, who unfortunately lost his battle after desperate attempts to find a matching donor.

For more information please visit https://karaiskakio.org.cy or email [email protected]