A woman will appear in court today charged with the murder of a man in Enfield.

Heaven Belal, 40 (01.02.81), of Enfield, is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court.

Officers responded to calls of concern to a residential address on Stanley Road, Enfield at approximately 16:00hrs on Tuesday, 27 July.

Omar Belal, 46, was found deceased.

Work to inform next of kin continues.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

The woman charged and the deceased are believed to have been known to each other.

Officers from Specialist Crime are investigating and enquiries continue.