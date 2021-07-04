Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades described the situation as “a tragedy” referring to the wildfires ranging in villages of Limassol and Larnaca districts, saying that there’s no precedent other than the Turkish invasion of 1974. At the same time, he assured that the government will help immediately all those who are affected.

In statements at the Crisis Management Center in Vavatsinia village, where he attended a meeting with the competent bodies, he said that he was fully briefed from the competent Ministers of Agriculture, Interior and Justice, the heads of the competent Departments, as well as from the Chief of the Fire Service, the Director of the Forest Department, the Chief of the National Guard, the Chief of Police and the Civil Defense.

“ In general, it is one of the most devastating fires and, unfortunately, with human casualties. The Services reacted immediately, they did their best in order to avoid the loss of human lives, but unfortunately they were not avoided”, he said, referring to the four dead Egyptians who could not escape the fires.

He noted that the heads of the communities have already made a first assessment and as soon as the Communities are considered safe, then the recording of damage for houses, businesses or factories will begin immediately.

Asked about the assistance of other countries in extinguishing the fires, the President of the Republic replied that the first of the two aircraft from Greece was already in Cyprus. He added that a second Greek aircraft was being refueled in Rhodes and around noon they expect the arrival of Israeli aircraft.

He noted that the whole situation is under partial control, but they were worried about the possible increase of the winds at noon.

The President also said that he was going to immediately visit the affected villages of Ora, Akapnou, Eptagonia and Arakapas.