The Active Enfield team is back with lots of sessions to take part in during the summer. With a variety of activities on offer there is something for everyone to try.

For kids we have our very popular horse riding sessions and trampolining sessions.

For adults we have brought back badminton, yoga, Nordic walking, tai chi, and pilates sessions. We are also introducing new outdoor coached tennis sessions.

For our aged 50+ audience, swimming sessions are back as well as new classes such as chair fitness, chair yoga and zumba gold.

And of course the free of charge walks will be continuing in various parks around Enfield throughout the summer months.

For more info and to book, head to our website

https://www.activeenfield.co.uk/whats-on/

If you have any further queries please contact:

[email protected] or find Active Enfield on social media: Instagram, Facebook & Twitter Active Enfield