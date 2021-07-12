Rachel Zegler, who will soon be seen as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s film adaptation of West Side Story, has lined up her next big screen gig – a Disney princess. The actor-singer-songwriter will play Snow White in the studio’s live-action take on Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

The movie, bringing to life Disney’s first animated feature, will feature new songs by Tony and Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the duo behind The Greatest Showman and Dear Evan Hansen.

Disney’s additional upcoming live-action slate includes The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey as Ariel and with Hamilton Tony winner Daveed Diggs as Sebastian. For the film, original composer Alan Menken is partnering with another Tony-winning Broadway favourite, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

West Side Story will be released by 20th Century on 10 December. Zegler stars alongside Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, and Rita Moreno who starred in the original 1961 movie musical, which tells the story of star-crossed lovers caught between rival street gangs the Sharks, who are Puerto Rican, and the Jets, who are white.

The film, which is considered one of the greatest movie musicals of all time, took home 10 Academy Awards including best picture.