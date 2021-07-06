Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades assured he is doing his utmost to prevent Turkish plans to reopen Varosha, the area of Famagusta fenced-off since the 1974 Turkish invasion.

Briefing the Municipal Council of Famagusta, the President, according to a press release issued by the Presidency, also said will convene the National Council (the top advisory body to the President) in the coming days with a view to discussing the course of action ahead of an illegal visit to Varosha by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“The President assured he will continue to do his utmost to prevent Turkey’s illegal actions aiming to create a new fait acompli and with a view to resuming a creative dialogue for the solution of the Cyprus problem on the basis of the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council,” the presidency said.

The President briefed the Famagusta Municipal Council in detail on his continued contacts with the international community both the UN and the EU but also leaders of non-EU states with a view to protecting the fenced-off city of Famagusta pursuant to the UN Security Council resolutions 550 and 789, “meeting their full understanding on the illegality of Turkey’s actions in violation of the UN resolutions.”

Anastasiades also outlined the measures already taken by the government as well as the actions to be taken to tackle Turkish threats and to avert Turkey’s plans and any undesirable and illegal actions on the city of Famagusta, the Presidency added.

Cyprus Attorney-General George Savvides also attended the meeting and assured they are considering all measures according to the international law.

The Presidency furthermore added that President Anastasiades said he will be in close contact with the Famagusta Municipal Council with a view to protecting the status of Varosha as stipulated by the UN resolutions 550 and 789 and welcomed the Council’s responsible stance “during these critical hours.”

On his part, Simos Ioannou, Mayor of Famagusta, told the press following the meeting that he asked the President that the government should be ready to respond to any possible announcements the Turkish President makes during his illegal visit to Varosha on July 20 and called for a unanimous decision by the National Council on the issue.

He said that during the meeting Anastasiades said that “if the fenced-off city of Famagusta is lost this would constitute the tomb stone of the Cyprus problem.”

Because, he said, territory is one of the most fundamental criteria of the Cyprus problem “and if this part is lost there will be insurmountable problems and possibly (will mark) the end of the Cyprus problem.”

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results.

Varosha, the fenced off section of the Turkish occupied town of Famagusta, is often described as a ‘ghost town’. UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. UN Security Council resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.

On October 8, 2020, the Turkish side opened part of the fenced area of Varosha, following an announcement made in Ankara on October 6. Both the UN Secretary-General and the EU expressed concern, while the UN Security Council called for the reversal of this course of action.