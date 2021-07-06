Tom Chrysostomou

(from London)

27.09.1964 – 21.06.2021

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the sudden passing

of Tom Chrysostomou at his home on 21st June 2021, at the age of 56. He was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, godfather and friend. He will be sorely missed, and his memories will be with us forever. He leaves behind his wife Androulla, daughters Elena and Alexia, his mother Evridiki, siblings Vassos and Helen as well as nephews and nieces. The funeral will be on Tuesday 13th July at 12 o’clock at St Demetriοs Church Edmonton, N9 0LP followed by New Southgate crematorium at 2pm, N11 1JJ. A wake will follow at The Cavalier Pub, 67 Russell Lane, N20 0BB. We welcome donations to The British Heart Foundation as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers through the link below

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tomchrysostomou

Τομ Χρυσοστόμου

(από Λονδίνο)

Με βαθιά θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας Τομ Χρυσοστόμου στις 21 Ιουνίου 2021, σε ηλικία 56 ετών. Ο Τομ ήταν ένας αγαπημένος σύζυγος, πατέρας, γιος, αδελφός, θείος, νονός και φίλος. Θα λείψει πολύ απ’λους όσοι τον ήξεραν και οι αναμνήσεις του θα είναι για πάντα στις καρδιές μας. Αφήνει πίσω τη σύζυγό του Ανδρούλλα, κόρες, Έλενα, Αλεξία, μητέρα Ευρυδίκη, αδέλφια, Βάσσο, Ελένη και πολλά ανίψια. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Τρίτη 13 Ιουλίου στις 12:00 το μεσημέρι στην εκκλησία του Αγίου Δημητρίου στο Edmonton N9 0LP, η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate στις 2μμ, N11 1JJ και η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο The Cavalier Pub, 67 Russell Lane, N20 0BB. Οι δωρεές θα σταλθούν στο The British Heart Foundation ως έκφραση συμπάθειας αντί για λουλούδια. Παρακάτω θα βρείτε τον σύνδεσμο: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tomchrysostomou

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family