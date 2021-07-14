Phroso Prodromou

(from Yialousa, Cyprus)

27.11.1938 – 19.06.2021

It is with great sadness that we announce the death

of our beloved Phroso Prodromou who passed away peacefully on 19th June 2021, aged 82. She leaves behind her husband Charalambos, daugher Elizabeth, son Philip, daughter in Law Eva and grandchildren Theodora and Nikola. She was a very caring, loving wife and mother and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. The funeral will take place on Tuesday 20th July at 12pm, at The Greek Orthodox church of Saints

Constantine and Helen, 69 A Westow Stree London SE19 3RW and the burial will take place at 2pm at Beckenham Cemetery and Crematorium, Elmers End Road Bekenham, BR3 4TD.

Φρόσω Προδρόμου

(από Γιαλούσα, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της πολυαγαπημένης μας Φρόσως Προδρόμου, η οποία απεβίωσε στις 19 Ιουνίου 2021, σε ηλικία 82 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω τον σύζυγό της Χαράλαμπο, την κόρη της Ελισάβετ, τον γιο της Φίλιππο, την νύφη της Εύα

και τα εγγόνια της Θεοδώρα και Νικόλα.

Η Φρόσω ήταν μια εξαιρετική σύζυγος και μητέρα και θα λείψει πολύ από όλους όσοι την γνώριζαν. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Τρίτη 20 Ιουλίου, στις 12 το μεσημέρι στην Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία των Αγίων Κωνσταντίνου και Ελένης, 69 A Westow Stree, SE19 3RW και η ταφή θα γίνει στις 2 μ.μ. στο κοιμητήριο του Beckenham Cemetery and Crematorium, Elmers End Road Bekenham, BR3 4TD.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family