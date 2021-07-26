Death Announcement

Nicos Georghiou

(from Nicosia, Cyprus)

﻿05.01.1993 – 14.07.2021

﻿It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Nicos Georghiou, who sadly passed away on Wednesday 14 July 2021, at the age of 88 from heart failure. Nicos moved to London in 1960 with his Wife Maria. They had 3 children, Anna, Christos and George, followed by 3 grandchildren, Nicos, Sophia and Elena. He leaves behind his 2 sons and 3 grandchildren and will be sorely missed by everyone but never forgotten.

The funeral will take place at St. Katherine’s Church, Friern Barnet Lane at 11.30am on Thursday 5th August 2021, and the burial will follow at New Southgate

Cemetery at 1pm.

Νίκου Γεωργίου

(από Λευκωσία, Κύπρος)

﻿Με μεγάλη λύπη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας Νίκου Γεωργίου, ο οποίος απεβίωσε την Τετάρτη 14 Ιουλίου 2021 σε ηλικία 88 ετών από καρδιακή ανακοπή.

Ο Νίκος μετακόμισε στο Λονδίνο το 1960 με τη σύζυγό του Μαρία. Απέκτησαν 3 παιδιά, την Άννα, τον Χρήστο και τον Γιώργο, καθώς και 3 εγγόνια. Αφήνει πίσω τους 2 γιους του, Χρήστο και Γιώργο, 3 εγγόνια, τον Νίκο, την Σοφία και την Έλενα. Θα λείψε πολύ από όλους όσοι τον γνώριζαν και δεν θα ξεχαστείς ποτέ!

Αιωνία σου η μνήμη.

Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί στην εκκλησία της Αγίας Αικατερίνης, Friern Barnet Lane στις 11.30πμ την Πέμπτη 5 Αυγούστου 2021, και η ταφή θα γίνει στο

κοιμητήριο του New Southgate στη 1μμ.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family