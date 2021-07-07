Georgios Kostaras

(From Kato Dikomo, Cyprus)

04-03-1938 – 03-07-2021

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Georgios Kostaras, who passed away peacefully on Saturday 3rd July 2021, at the age of 83.

He leaves behind his beloved wife Elli, his sons Menelaous (Mel) and Savvas, daughters in law, Anna & Christina and grandchildren Philip, Melissa, Mia & Luca. He will now be reunited with his eldest son Kostakis who passed away in 1984. The funeral will take place on Friday 16th July 2021 at 11:30am at St. Mary’s Church, Trinity Road, Wood Green, N22 and the burial at New Southgate cemetery at 1pm. Flowers are welcome but there will be a donation box at the church with all proceeds going to the

Heart Foundation

Γεώργιος Κωστάρας

(από Κάτω Δίκωμο, Κύπρος)

﻿Με μεγάλη λύπη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του

πολυαγαπημένου μας Γεώργιος Κωσταράς, ο οποίος απεβίωσε το Σάββατο 3 Ιουλίου 2021, σε ηλικία 83 ετών.

Αφήνει πίσω την αγαπημένη του σύζυγο Έλλη, τους γιους του Μενέλαος (Μελ) και Σάββας, νύφες, Άννα, Χριστίνα, εγγόνια Φίλιππος, Μέλισσα, Μία & Λούκα. Θα βρεθεί κοντά στον μεγαλύτερο γιο του Κωστάκης, ο οποίος απεβίωσε το 1984.Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Παρασκευή 16 Ιουλίου 2021 στις 11:30 π.μ. στην εκκλησία της Παναγίας στο Trinity Road, Wood Green, N22 και η ταφή θα γίνει στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate στις 13:00. Τα λουλούδια είναι ευπρόσδεκτα. Επίσης θα υπάρχει ένα κουτί δωρεών στην εκκλησία με όλα τα έσοδα να πηγαίνουν στο Heart Foundation…

