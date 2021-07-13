Evangelos Loizou

(from Vokolida, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather Evangelos Loizou, on Thursday 8th July 2021, at the age of 79. He leaves behind wife Koulla, children Loizos, Androulla, Panayiota, son-in-law Georgios, grandchildren Vasilis, Lia, Nicholas, Kyriacos, grandson’s wife Sophia, and great-grandchildren Irini, Georgios Jr and brothers, sisters, family and friends. “sadly, you left our lives and will never be forgotten, you will always be with us”

The funeral will take place on Friday 23rd July 2021 at 11.00am at St. John the Baptist Church, Wightman Road, London N8 0LY and the burial at Edmonton

Cemetery, Church Street, at 1.00pm. The wake will take place at home. Flowers and any donations in memory to the North London Hospice, Enfield are welcomed

Ευάγγελος Λοίζου

(από Βοκολίδα, Κύπρος)

18/08/1941 – 08/07/2021

Με βαθιά θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας συζύγου, πατέρα και παππού Ευάγγελου Λοίζου, ο οποίος απεβίωσε την Πέμπτη 08 Ιουλίου 2021, σε ηλικία 79 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω την σύζυγο του Κούλλα, τα παιδιά του, Λοΐζο, Ανδρούλλα, Παναγιώτα, τον γαμπρό του Γιώργο, τα εγγόνια του, Βασίλη, Λια, Νικόλα, Κυριάκο, τη σύζυγο του εγγονού του Σοφία,

τα δισέγγονα, Ειρήνη, Γεώργιο και πολλά αδέλφια, συγγενείς και φίλους. “Δυστυχώς έφυγες από την ζωή μας αλλά δεν θα σε ξεχάσουμε ποτέ, θα είσαι πάντοτε μαζί μας”.

Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Παρασκευή 23 Ιουλίου στις 11πμ, στην εκκλησία του Άγιου Ιωάννη τον Βαπτιστή, Wightman Road, London N8 0LY και η ταφή θα γίνει στη 1μμ στο κοιμητήριο του Edmonton Cemetery, Church Street. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο σπίτι. Λουλούδια ή εισφορές για το North London Hospice, Enfield είναι ευπρόσδεκτα.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family