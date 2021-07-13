Dr George Kouloumas

(from London)

11.06.1957-26.06.2021

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband and father, George, who died suddenly on the 26th June 2021. He was born on June 11th, 1957, in London, and his parents were from the village of Kythrea in Cyprus.

He leaves behind his wife Despo and his three sons Andreas, Philip and Tom. George was first and foremost a loving family man; we will always love and remember him for his ebullience and irrepressible sense of fun. He was also a dedicated GP, caring for his patients and serving his community for over thirty years. He was a man who embraced life fully; respected for his generosity of spirit, egalitarian beliefs and wisdom. We will always be proud of him and we shall miss him with all our hearts. The funeral will take place on Saturday 17th July 2021 at 10 am, at St. Katherine’s Greek Orthodox Church, Friern Barnet Lane, Barnet, N20 ONL. Due to Covid-19 restrictions there will only be a church service. There will be limited capacity within the church during the service.

There will be ‘παρηγοριά’ after the church service in the grounds of the church for those attending. There will also be donation boxes in the church for Alzheimer’s Society. Please wear a face mask inside the church. Floral tributes from Burgeon Floral Design in Cockfosters (0208 441 6661).

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family